Vance graduates, families able to move on to next assignments despite pandemic

Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.