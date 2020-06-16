Vance graduate dies in training mission over North Sea

A Vance Air Force Base graduate died Monday in a training accident over the North Sea, according to information provided by the Air Force and the 71st Flying Training Wing.
1st Lt. Kenneth “Kage” Allen, a Vance Air Force Base graduate of specialized undergraduate pilot training Class 19-01, "tragically lost his life yesterday during a training mission over the North Sea," according to a Vance Facebook post. "To Kage’s family and Wingmen, we grieve with you during these troubling times. Kage, we will always remember you."
An Air Force article from Royal Air Force Base Lakenheath, United Kingdom, said Allen died in a crash Monday morning in the North Sea, during a training mission in the F-15C Eagle. Allen was assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.
Allen arrived at the 48th Fighter Wing in February and is survived by his wife and parents.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron," said Allen's wing commander, Col. Will Marshall. "The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.”
The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the Air Force.
