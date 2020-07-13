GOLTRY, Okla. — A severe thunderstorm Saturday night swept through the town of Goltry in Alfalfa County, knocking down the town's bar and only source of sales tax revenue.
Town Manager Brandon Severin said the building housing The Farm, 106 E. Main, collapsed about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.
He said a storm moved into town about the same time, bringing with it quarter-sized hail.
"You could hear the roaring," Severin said. "It sounded mean."
Fortunately, the bar had closed about an hour prior to the storm and the building's collapse.
Kay Gibson, manager and operator of the The Farm, said she'd been watching the weather and received calls about it Saturday. She said she knew she wouldn't have any customers so she closed up for the night about an hour before the building collapsed.
"I’m very thankful and blessed no one was in the building," she said.
Gibson said she was notified by the fire chief of the building's demise.
"He called and informed me, so I met everybody up there," Gibson said. "He was on his way. He said, 'Hey Kay, the bar has collapsed.'"
The storm also injured a man in his 50s or 60s, flipping his mobile home. Severin said the man was transported to Enid and then onto Oklahoma City for treatment.
Severin said it was unclear if it was just wind that caused so much damage to the town.
"We don't know. We've been told it looks like a small tornado and others say it was straight-line winds," he said. "You can see the path from northwest of town to southeast of town. It just cuts through the middle."
Severin said the building housing the bar was old but did not have an exact age. He said he saw it was destroyed when he was called out when the town's power went down.
"I was the one that called it in," he said. "I saw it laying there. I didn't see it happen."
He said losing the building would have an impact on the town of about 253 people, according to a 2019 Census estimate.
"It’s going to hurt us a little bit. It was our only sales tax revenue," he said. "Hopefully, they rebuild, but I’m not sure if they will."
He said the loss of the bar also will result in a loss of utility payments to the town.
Severin said when a call was put out for help, those in the area responded. He said the towns of Waynoka and Helena, Alfalfa County District 3 workers and fire departments for Goltry and Helena responded to help with cleanup of the building and other storm damage. Power was restored to the town about 6 a.m. Sunday.
"We had an ice storm in 2016 that did a lot of tree damage, but this is the worse I’ve ever seen," Severin said of his 27 years in Goltry. "I want to say thank you to everyone that came and helped."
As for the fate of The Farm, Gibson said no decisions have been made.
"That is completely up in the air at the moment."
