ENID, Okla. — Much of Oklahoma is at a risk for severe weather Wednesday, mainly during the late afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.
"The most intense storms are expected across western Oklahoma and adjacent parts of north Texas," states an NWS hazardous weather statement. "Initially, the primary hazard will be very large hail up to the size of baseball and a low tornado risk."
The storms then are expected to merge into a line and produce damaging wind gusts, according to NWS.
The Enid area and much of the rest of Northwest Oklahoma are in a slight risk for severe weather, while other parts of western and southwest Oklahoma are in an enhanced risk, according to NWS.
The forecast for the Enid area Wednesday calls for a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 a.m., according to NWS. Wednesday night, the forecast calls for a continued 30% chance of showers and storms, with timing between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m., from west to east. Some of the storms could be severe.
Highs are expected in the upper-70s, with lows in the 60s, according to NWS.
Rain chances continue throughout the week, with a 20% chance Thursday increasing to a 40% chance Thursday night, 30% chance Friday increasing to 50% during the evening and a 60% chance Saturday, according to the NWS.
