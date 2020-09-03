Enid Public Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students at all school sites for the rest of the calendar year.
EPS received funding from U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide free meals to all children through Dec. 31. Free lunches also will be provided to EPS virtual students and any child in the Enid area who are 18 and younger.
At Enid High School, free meals include everything but a la carte items and bottled beverages, said Jane Johnson, EPS director of human resources and communications, on Thursday.
“We knew this would be a challenging year for many reasons,” said Sam Robinson, EPS chief financial officer. “The last thing we want families in Enid to worry about is feeding their children. We are thankful that the USDA provided the funding for us to provide this essential service to families.”
Any child or virtual student 18 or younger can pick up free meals in the drive between the central kitchen and Administrative Service Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, when classes resume. All children needing a lunch must be present in the vehicle when picking up meals.
Chisholm Public Schools also announced Thursday it will provide students with free breakfast and lunch.
"The waiver will last as long as the USDA has the funding or until the end of the first semester," Superintendent Chad Broughton said Thursday.
A la carte items will not be free, he said.
