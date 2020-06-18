UPDATED: Online court records show Tiara Smith was charged Wednesday in Garfield County District Court with a single count of felony child neglect and is free on $3,000 bond. She is scheduled for arraignment on the charge Thursday.
Enid Police Department arrested two women this week on complaints of child neglect after they failed to get medical attention for a 3-year-old girl who suffered third-degree burns after a pan of oil spilled on her.
Brooklyn Smith, 27, and Tiara Smith, 30, were arrested Tuesday on complaints of child neglect.
On Tuesday, Detective Jeff Roche went to Integris Bass Baptist Hospital to meet with Officer Tyler Evans and a Department of Human Services caseworker. He was told a 3-year-old girl was in the emergency room for burns to her face and chest.
Roche spoke with Tiara, who said her niece was burned Sunday at her apartment, according to a police report. Tiara said the child is her sister's but she has cared for her since she was born.
Tiara said her sister, Brooklyn, was at the apartment and fried some french fries on the stove for the girl. After cooking, Tiara left the residence and left the pot of hot oil on the front left burner of the stove, according to the report. Tiara said she believed this was between 8 and 9 p.m. She said she was on the couch in the front room when the girl came and asked for a snack. Smith said she allowed her to go into the kitchen for a snack. Tiara said she heard screaming and went into the kitchen to see the hot oil on the girl's face and chest.
Tiara said she put cold water on the girl's face and called Walgreen's asking what to put on the burn. Tiara said she was told to put Neosporin and Dermaplast on the burn, according to the report. On Monday, Smith's child had an appointment with a physician's assistant. While at that appointment, Tiara asked what to do for burns and Tiara said she was told to keep the burns clean and covered.
On Tuesday, DHS received a referral for the 3-year-old girl. A caseworker went to the residence and Tiara told her there were no children in the residence. When the caseworker entered the apartment, she saw the 3-year-old girl and saw severe burns to the girl's neck and chest, according to the report.The caseworker had Tiara take the girl to the emergency room, and the caseworker was granted custody of the girl.
Roche saw the girl and noted she had severe burns to the left side of her face, under her chin, and on her nose and upper lip. There also were burned areas on her chest and stomach. Some of the burns on her face had blistered yellow areas.
Roche asked Tiara why she didn't take the girl to the emergency room on Sunday. Smith said she was scared the girl would be taken away from her so she called Walgreen's and spoke with her child's physician assistant.
Tiara said she didn't think it was very bad because the girl did not complain about it, according to the report. During the time in the emergency room, Roche saw the girl cry and rub and scratch the burned area. The girl was transported to the Integris Paul Silverstein Burn Center in Oklahoma City by Life EMS.
On Wednesday, Roche spoke with Brooklyn at the county jail. She told Roche she cooked french fries and tater tots and left the pan of hot oil on the stove. Brooklyn said she was outside the apartment when she heard her sister scream. Brooklyn said her daughter had pulled the pot of hot oil on herself, according to the report. Brooklyn said she went into the apartment and helped Tiara put cold water on the burns and put the girl in the bathtub. Roche asked Brooklyn if she and Tiara talked about taking the girl to the doctor and Brooklyn said no, it didn't look as bad as it was.
Brooklyn said they obtained ointments, sprays and bandages. She said they kept the injury clean, everything a hospital would do. Roche asked Brooklyn if she saw blisters on the child, according to the report. Brooklyn said, "Well yeah, it's a burn, so." Roche asked Brooklyn if she's seen her daughter on Monday and Tuesday and she said every day.
Roche asked her how she felt when she saw her daughter Tuesday. Brooklyn said she felt bad because of what happened.
Sgt. Nick John said police were advised by medical staff at the burn center the child suffered third-degree burns from the hot oil that spilled.
“Had medical attention been sought at that time of the injury this would have been investigated as a horrible accident," John said. "Due to the fact that the mother and the aunt put their own welfare ahead of the child’s led to us seeking charges of child neglect.”
