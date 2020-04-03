ENID, Okla. — Two earthquakes, measuring magnitude 4.0 and 3.9, rattled the Enid area Friday.
The first quake, which hit at 5:35 p.m., measured magnitude 3.9 and was centered 1.8 miles north-northwest of Fairmont, about 8.8 miles east of Enid, according to U.S. Geological Survey. It was about .62 of a mile deep.
The quake originally was reported as a magnitude 3.4 temblor by USGS but was quickly revised upward. It also originally was reported as being about 3.73 miles deep.
The second quake stronger quake, which struck at 10:33 p.m., measured magnitude 4.0 and was centered 1.5 miles northwest of Fairmont, or about 8.9 miles east of Enid, according to USGS. It was about 0.75 of a mile deep. It originally was reported as magnitude 3.8 and reported as 1.86 miles deep.
People took to social media to report what they felt after both earthquakes.
"Felt like a record shaker in Fairmont! Loud and didn't last long," Jamie Lee posted on the Enid News & Eagle Facebook page after the first quake.
"Big huge boom and house shook pretty hard ... East side Enid," Bailee Kirkpatrick posted on the News & Eagle Facebook page.
"We live near St. Mary's. Shook us pretty good," Jennifer Gray posted.
"Felt like a semi backed into my house," Gary Sneed posted about the second quake.
"We are out past 30th and I swear it moved our couch with 2 of us sitting on it. I thought a car hit my house for a brief second!" said Denise Schmidt Henneke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.