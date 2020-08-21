United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma has increased its fundraising goal for 2020-21 to meet increased demand for assistance programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Increased need, increased goal
Kyle Williams, chair, along with his family, of the 2020-21 United Way fundraising campaign, announced during Friday's annual meeting and awards ceremony at Stride Bank Center the goal for this year's campaign has been increased to $800,000, with a "stretch goal" they're hoping to reach of $888,000.
Last year's campaign exceeded its goal of $725,000 for United Way's 15 partner agencies, bringing in more than $765,000 in cash, pledges and in-kind donations, co-chairs Kristy and Seth Skidmore said Friday.
Williams said this year's campaign goal was increased significantly more than usual, because demand for the United Way and its nonprofit partner agencies has greatly increased, due to the combined effects of COVID-19 and the economic downturn.
"The COVID economic shock we all began feeling in late March has wreaked havoc on families, businesses and individuals," Williams said. And, he added, the worst of those effects are not yet known. "What we're facing hasn't even begun to be felt across Enid and our nation," he said.
"We know the needs are going to be greater than they've been before," Williams said, "and it's probably not going to be just a one-off year."
Getting to $888,000 will require a significant increase in fundraising, but Williams said he's confident Enid is up to the task.
"You all are the best part of our country," Williams said. "I've seen how, in Enid, Oklahoma, we rise to the occasion. We just give, and love people. When we're under stress in this community, we choose to give, we choose to love and we choose to help."
Williams said $200,000 in matching funds is available to help meet the increased fundraising goal.
Kristy Skidmore said meeting large goals to fulfill great need isn't hard, if everyone pitches in.
"If every employee in this community would donate just $1 per paycheck, it would be incredible," she said. "We would meet our goals, and be able to help the partner agencies fulfill their mission, and even more."
A year of giving
During the business portion of the meeting, United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma CEO Dan Schiedel thanked attendees for their support over the last year.
"I am so appreciative of your support and your love," Schiedel said. "We are greater together than we are alone, and that's why we're here today — united together."
In 2019, United Way partner agencies performed almost 1 million acts of service in the community, Schiedel said. Those acts of charity and service included:
• More than 38,000 provisions of emergency shelter, financial assistance and counseling.
• More than 19,000 in after-school programs.
• More than 8,500 in Scouting, leadership and citizenship activities.
• More than 500 in emergency training or assistance.
• About 8,000 in early childhood and workforce development programs.
• More than 351,000 meals, books and counseling services were delivered to area seniors.
• More than 7,000 services of emergency shelter and support were provided to women and children.
• More than 2.5 million meals were served to those in need.
• About 6,300 speech and hearing services.
• Almost 303,000 services of legal care and advocacy for neglected and abused children.
• Almost 1,900 services of emergency rent or utility assistance for those in need.
Lambertz Award
The awards ceremony, which was combined with the annual meeting this year, included presentation of the 2020 Dick Lambertz Memorial Award to April Danahy, senior vice president of communications and human resources for Security National Bank.
Danahy was lauded for her years of work with United Way and numerous other charitable endeavors in Enid, and for her "leadership and determination."
"Her life has had its ups and downs, but she has persevered while working constantly to make our community a better place for all of us," Schiedel said, reading from a written statement prepared for the award. "It is rare to find someone with vision and the ability to bring that vision to reality. She is one of those unique individuals."
Danahy said she was humbled and grateful to receive the award, named in honor of the late Dick Lambertz, also known as "Mr. United Way."
"Dick Lambertz was a great supporter of United Way and the community," Danahy said, "and I am very honored. I was raised with a servant's heart, and I am glad I've been able to serve our community, and to work with United Way to serve as many people as we can — it's not just one; it takes all of us."
Also during the meeting, 2019-2020 United Way President Darrell Floyd passed the gavel to Mike Ruby, who will serve as president for the next year.
After the meeting, United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma released a new mission video, which is available at https://tinyurl.com/UnitedWayEnid2020.
For more information or to donate, visit https://www.unitedwayenid.org.
