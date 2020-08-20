Two charged in connection to murder, robbery arraigned

Two of the three people charged in connection in the murder of a 38-year-old Enid man were arraigned Thursday.
Courtney Renee Flowers, 25, and Dorhee Ventura Wofford, 26, both appeared for arraignment before Special District Judge Brian Lovell.
Each is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 3 death of Nestor Garica Ramirez. They also are charged with counts of first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Flowers, also known as Courtney Sherrill, also is charged with a felony count of child neglect.
Wofford was ordered to return to court Sept. 21 for a bond appearance. Flowers was ordered to return Sept. 28 for a bond appearance. Both had bond set at $4 million.
The third person charged in connection to Ramirez's death, 17-year-old Navaeh Emelro Don Hill, of Oklahoma City, remains at large. Bond on the warrant for his arrest has been denied, meaning he must appear before a Garfield County judge before bond can be set.
According to an affidavit filed in the cases, at 1:15 a.m. Aug. 3, Enid Police Department officers responded to multiple reports of a disturbance or shooting at 1921 E. Walnut.
Officers arrived at the home and found Ramirez shot, according to the affidavit. Ramirez had been shot in the left ribcage area and had several injuries to his head. Officers found one spent shell casing in the room and a hammer with blood on it.
Ramirez was transported to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and later died from his injuries.
Detective James Buck asked Officer Jose Torres to review information from a download of a cellphone found in Ramirez's room, according to the affidavit. The information on the phone was in Spanish. Torres provided Buck with some of the requested information and said based on the messages it appeared Ramirez had been discussing sex for money with one of the phone's contacts, Flowers.
Buck searched police records for Flowers and found a burglary report from June where she is listed as a suspect, along with Wofford, according to the affidavit. Flowers was interviewed by Buck and admitted she drove her then-boyfriend, Wofford, and another man she only knew as Navy, to 1921 E. Walnut with the intent to commit a robbery. She said she parked her car down the street at an abandoned house, and Wofford and Navy got out and walked toward 1921 E. Walnut.
Flowers said she heard them kicking the front door and later heard a gunshot. She said the two ran back to her vehicle and told her to drive away, according to the affidavit. Flowers said the two told her this was now a murder and not a robbery and talked about Navy shooting Ramirez while Wofford got money from the others in the house.
Flowers said she believed they got $252 with an unknown amount in a wallet Navy had. She said the two talked about Navy hitting Ramirez with a hammer before shooting him, according to the affidavit. Flowers said she drove the men to her house before driving them to a Motel 6 in Oklahoma City. She said Wofford made her take her 5-year-old son with them so the child was with her in the car during the robbery.
Flowers said Wofford pointed the gun he got from her at her and made her drive them to the robbery, according to the affidavit. Flowers said she did not want to do it, but Wofford made her.
Buck noted in the affidavit Flowers' comments are "seemingly contradicted" by a video on her phone dated Aug. 1, according to the affidavit. In the video, Flowers is holding two handguns and having a conversation with an unknown male talking about what she is going to do with the guns.
On Aug. 13, Buck and Detective Tanner Austin spoke with Flowers at Garfield County Detention Facility.
Buck showed a booking photo of Hill to Flowers and she "immediately reacted" and identified Hill as the man she knew as Navy, according to the affidavit.
Flowers and Wofford face life in prison, life without parole or death on the murder charge. The burglary charge is punishable from seven to 20 years in prison and the robbery charge is punishable by five years to life in prison. Flowers also faces from a year in county jail up to life in prison and/or a fine of $500 to $5,000 on the child neglect charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.