Garfield County Republican voters will decide who the next sheriff of the county will be Tuesday.
Voters will choose between incumbent Jody Helm and challenger Cory Rink in the runoff race.
According to Oklahoma State Election Board, a total of 8,694 votes were cast for sheriff in the June primary. Rink received 3,946; Helm received 3,617; and Deputy Dariel Momsen received 1,131. Since no candidate received a majority of the votes, the top two vote-getters, Rink and Helm, advanced to the runoff. Since all candidates are Republicans, only GOP voters will be allowed to cast ballots. No Democrats or independents filed, so the winner of Tuesday's runoff becomes sheriff.
Helm, an Enid resident, has been with Garfield County Sheriff’s Office since 2007, when he joined the staff of the county jail. He served as a reserve deputy and became a full-time deputy in 2009. As a deputy, Helm served several years as a K-9 officer before promoting to sergeant over patrol. He was named interim undersheriff, undersheriff and in July 2019 was named as sheriff by Garfield County commissioners.
Helm has been in law enforcement for more than 14 years. He has more than 1,600 hours in Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training, completed an 80-hour sheriff’s academy, completed the 120-hour FBI leadership training, completed a 100-hour tactical operator school and has 64 hours in less-lethal instructor training. Helm also has intermediate certifications and is instructor-certified in multiple areas of law enforcement.
“While some may try to make a comparison based on the titles held, or leadership roles, consideration should be given to the order of magnitude involved in that leadership experience. The current sheriff’s office includes over 75 employees, a 232-bed detention facility and a law enforcement jurisdiction of over 1,000 square miles that I have been responsible and accountable for over the past three years,” Helm said. “If you look at what I’ve accomplished for the sheriff’s office and jail, it’s proven accomplishments I’ve made that anybody can verify, that I’ve made in a very short amount of time.”
Rink, a resident of Covington, has 12 years of law enforcement experience; more than 1,500 hours of law enforcement training; more than 1,500 hours of firefighter and emergency management training; holds a Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training advanced law enforcement certification; and is police chief and fire chief certified, which consists of day-to-day operations, budgets, personnel issues and management training. He is a certified instructor and has a defensive tactics instructor certification from CLEET.
“When I get out and talk to people, the citizens’ most concern is the Garfield County jail. And the citizens want to be reassured that if I’m elected things are going to be taken care of inside that county jail, our employees are going to be trained and that our policies and procedures are up to date. It’s my job to make sure they are,” he said. “They want to know we’re not going to have another death inside that facility. Those three things has been the biggest concern.
“When I talk to folks another big concern is proactive patrol in the small communities out in the county,” he said. “People love that I want to be involved with the churches and schools throughout the county.”
Rink said if elected, he would have deputies out in the county’s communities.
“I want to see our deputies at our schools and doing walk throughs at our churches,” he said. “I want to work with the schools and churches on safety plans. And the sheriff needs to be prepared for those things. As sheriff, I want to implement monthly training program for the deputies and the jailers.”
Voters are reminded to check the OK Voter Portal to verify their polling place before heading out to vote. Some polling places may have changed due to the COVID-19 emergency.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour and after work.
The State Election Board worked with OU Health Sciences Center to develop safety protocols for all of Oklahoma’s polling places and county election boards, including social distancing procedures and disinfection requirements for voting equipment and surfaces. Poll workers at every location have been supplied with personal protective equipment including hand sanitizer, gloves, masks and disinfectant.
Voters are asked to be patient and follow signage and procedures. While it is not required, state election officials strongly recommend voters wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and those around them.
Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the law: show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; the free voter identification card issued to every voter by their county election board; or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after election day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.