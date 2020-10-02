Tuesday city commission meeting canceled due to recall hearing set for same day

Tuesday's city commission study session and regular meeting have been canceled, the city of Enid announced Friday.
The meetings were canceled because of the uncertainty of the duration of a hearing set for earlier that day, pertaining to the recall petition of Ward 3 Commissioner Ben Ezzell. Ezzell, representing himself as plaintiff, is protesting the sufficiency of the petition against him that City Clerk Alissa Lack determined to be sufficient on Aug. 14.
All city business will be moved to the next regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 20. No further action on the recall was set for Tuesday's meeting.
Ezzell's filing named Lack and Enid Mayor George Pankonin as defendants, as representatives of the city of Enid, and Tony Puckett, of Oklahoma City, who will represent them in Garfield County District Court. Blaine County Associate District Judge Allison Lafferty will rule on the motion.
The petition group Enid Freedom Fighters also filed a motion to intervene as defendants on Sept. 11, to be represented by Enid attorney Stephen Jones.
Puckett, for Lack and Pankonin, filed a response with no objection to the motion on Sept. 29, though it stated the city of Enid does not agree with the objectors' stated allegations that the city has ulterior motives of other city officials beyond Lack.
City Attorney Carol Lahman will appear as a witness during the petition hearing.
The city commission at its last meeting two weeks ago voted, 5-1, to set the Ward 3 recall election for Feb. 9, 2021, with Ezzell the sole nay vote, after unanimously tabling the vote the month before pending the hearing's ruling.
