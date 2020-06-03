Members of the Enid community will be able to share their concerns over the death of George Floyd and other recent issues with a panel of public officials and community leaders at a town hall Thursday.
Set for 6 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of Stride Bank Center, the town hall first will feature discussions from panel members about topics such as health, COVID-19, human rights and equality and education. Audience members then will be able to ask questions.
Panel members will include, among others, Mayor George Pankonin, all six city commissioners, Sen. Roland Peterson, Rep. Chad Caldwell, Enid Police Chief Brian O'Rourke, NAACP chapter President Lanita Norwood and CDSA Executive Director Cheri Ezzell.
Demetrius Office, who will moderate the panel, organized the town hall in response to the current protests over the death of Floyd and other black men and women at the hands of U.S. police officers.
