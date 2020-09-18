Steam engines, tractors, food, vendors and a variety of living history events will be featured when Major County Historical Society hosts the annual Threshing Bee and National 2 Cylinder Tractor Show, Sept. 25-26.
A variety of antique and collectible equipment and activities will be on hand, including antique tractors and cars, corn shelling, plowing, grain milling, gas engines and a tractor pull.
There will be demonstrations in anvil shooting, rope making and quilting. Visitors also will be able to tour the Sand Creek Heritage Museum, Pioneer School, Veteran's Memorial, a pioneer house and church, and a Lego train exhibit.
Craftsmen will be there offering their wares and giving demonstrations in blacksmithing and a variety of other arts and crafts.
A crowd favorite each year is the steam engine demonstrations, with several large engines running a sawmill, threshing wheat and moving a house.
For two-cylinder tractor enthusiasts, there will be a variety of antique tractors on display, and in demonstrations.
Billed as a "unique working show," the National 2 Cylinder Tractor Show will include tractor games, plowing, baling, threshing, binding and corn shelling.
Gates open at 8 a.m. Sept. 25 and 26, and the show will conclude with a raffle drawing at 3:30 p.m. on the 26th.
Major County Historical Society is located about one and one-half miles east of downtown Fairview on Oklahoma 58.
For more information, visit http://www.mchsok.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.