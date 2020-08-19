Third person charged in connection to East Walnut murder, robbery

A third person was charged Wednesday with murder in the death of a 38-year-old Enid man earlier this month.
Courtney Renee Flowers, 25, was charged in Garfield County District Court with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and child neglect for the role authorities said she played in the death of Nestor Garcia Ramirez.
Dorhee Ventura Wofford, 26, of Enid, and Navaeh Emerlro Don Hill, 17, of Oklahoma City, were charged Friday in Garfield County District Court with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the same incident.
Flowers, also known as Courtney Sherrill, told Enid Police Department Detective James Buck on Aug. 3 she drove her then-boyfriend, Wofford, and another man she only knew as Navy, to 1921 E. Walnut with the intent to commit a robbery.
She said she parked her car down the street at an abandoned house, and Wofford and Navy got out and walked toward 1921 E. Walnut, according to an affidavit filed in Wofford and Hills' cases. Flowers said she heard them kicking the front door and later heard a gunshot. She said the two ran back to her vehicle and told her to drive away.
Flowers said the two told her this was now a murder and not a robbery and talked about Navy shooting Ramirez while Wofford got money from the others in the house, according to the affidavit. Flowers said she believed they got $252 with an unknown amount in a wallet Navy had. She said the two talked about Navy hitting Ramirez with a hammer before shooting him.
Flowers said she drove the men to her house before driving them to a Motel 6 in Oklahoma City, according to the affidavit. She said Wofford made her take her 5-year-old son with them so the child was with her in the car during the robbery.
Flowers said Wofford pointed the gun he got from her at her and made her drive them to the robbery, according to the affidavit. Flowers said she did not want to do it, but Wofford made her.
Buck noted in the affidavit Flowers' comments are "seemingly contradicted" by a video on her phone dated Aug. 1, according to the affidavit. In the video, Flowers is holding two handguns and having a conversation with an unknown male talking about what she is going to do with the guns.
