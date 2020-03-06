86th Annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show continues through weekend

The 86th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show continues through this weekend at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue.
The show opened Tuesday evening, and continues Saturday with the breeding gilt show beginning at 8 a.m. On Sunday, the barrow show will begin at 8 a.m., and the event will conclude Monday evening, with the premium sale.
Exhibitors and their families were busy Friday during the goat portion of the annual livestock show.
For many, participating in NWDJLS is a generational affair.
April Burns was busy Friday helping her son, seventh-grade Kingfisher 4-H student Colton Burns, prepare his wether goat for the show ring.
The show is no new affair for April. She said she showed sheep there from the time she was 9 until she graduated from high school.
"I loved it, every year," she said.
She said she wanted to share those experiences with Colton when he became old enough to care for an animal.
"It teaches kids responsibility, and how to take care of the animals," April said. "And they learn a lot of people skills, and how to interact with other kids and work as a team."
This was Colton's second season showing at NWDJLS.
He said he's enjoyed learning about the animals, and bonding with each of the animals.
"They're all a little bit different," Colton said of the goats. "But, I enjoy it. It's fun. It's been another hobby of mine."
He said taking care of the goats has taught him patience, and how to rely on others to learn and grow.
"You learn a little bit at a time," he said. "You learn from other people while you're doing it."
A buyers' dinner and exhibitors' dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, followed by the awards presentations at 6:20 p.m. and the premium sale auction at 6:45 p.m.
