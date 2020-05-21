Texas couple injured in crash with semi Tuesday

A Texas man and woman were flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a crash Tuesday afternoon with a semi on U.S. 412, according to an Enid Police Department report.
The crash occurred at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday in the 7800 block of East U.S. 412, according to an EPD collision report. Chadd L. Sartor, 37, of Pasadena, Texas, and Brielle Holland, 32, of Longview, Texas, were admitted to OU Medical Center.
Sgt. Eric Reddick said Sartor was in stable condition, and Holland was in critical condition in the hospital's ICU.
Caleb B. Crisswell, 32, of Waynoka, pulled onto U.S. 412 to travel westbound in the inside lane in a 2012 Kenworth semi, according to the report. He told police he did not see Sartor's 2019 Nissan Altima, also westbound in the inside lane.
Sartor did not attempt to slow down or stop, according to the report. His vehicle struck the back of the semi's trailer and both vehicles came to a stop in the inside lane of the highway.
Crisswell was cited for failure to yield right of way.
