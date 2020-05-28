Teen leads authorities on 2-county pursuit

A teenage driver is accused of leading authorities Thursday on a high-speed chase through two counties that ended in a wreck south of Okeene.
According to Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began at about 1 p.m. when an Okeene Police Department officer went after a vehicle driving at high speeds through Okeene.
From there, the driver went into Major County, where two Major County Sheriff’s Office vehicles joined the pursuit. The driver then drove back into Blaine County, where Blaine County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.
The vehicle drove at high speeds, according to BCSO, and several times attempted to back into pursuing units. At several highway crossings, the vehicle failed to slow and drove across highways, putting other vehicles in danger.
The pursuit continued south of Okeene on Oklahoma 8.
“The vehicle drove through several construction signs and appeared to be heading directly to where bridge construction was being performed,” according to a post on Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. “The decision was made to T.V.I. the vehicle before it could reach construction workers.”
The vehicle spun out, but the driver was able recover and accelerated, “driving head on into a Major County unit, then into a Blaine County unit,” according to the Facebook post. The driver was not injured and taken into custody. He was identified as a 16-year-old boy from Tulsa and was taken to a juvenile detention facility.
Neither of Major County and Blaine County deputies was injured.
