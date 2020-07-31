Teen charged as youthful offender with lewd molestation

A 17-year-old Enid boy was charged this week as a youthful offender with a felony count of lewd molestation.
Calen Wyatt Williams will face the same consequences as an adult defendant would under his youthful offender status. He was charged Tuesday in Garfield County District Court with the felony, which is punishable by no less than 25 years in prison.
Online court records show Williams and his guardian appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment on the charge and notification of his rights as a youthful offender. Bond was set at $15,000, which was posted that day, and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 20.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, on Feb. 16, Enid Police Department Officer William Butler spoke with a man about a possible sex offense.
The man said a 5-year-old boy disclosed to his ex-wife that Williams was making him do sexual acts, according to the affidavit. The man said Williams had been convicted in 2016 of lewd acts to a child, the same boy, and was sentenced to counseling.
Detective Kevin Everley spoke with the ex-wife, who said around June 2019 the 5-year-old told her Williams made him play a game him he didn't like, according to the affidavit. The boy said this would have been about a year before he told her.
She said the a referral was made to DHS. The boy sees a counselor, and he told the counselor about the sexual abuse, according to the affidavit.
On May 13, the 5-year-old participated in a forensic interview, during which he showed "strong physical and emotional reactions" when asked about incidents that occurred with Williams, according to the affidavit. The boy disclosed that Williams would bribe him with a sucker to perform oral sex.
The boy said this occurred more times than he could count and that it happened for around a year, according to the affidavit. He said there was a time when Williams had performed oral sex on him.
The boy said he told his mother and his counselor about what Williams had done to him, according to the affidavit. If the act were committed during the same time frame as the woman provided, the boy would have been 4 to 5 years old and Williams would have been 14 to 15 years old.
