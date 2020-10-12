Taft class quarantines, moves to virtual learning

The number of Enid Public Schools students in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19 fell slightly Monday, but a class at Taft Elementary School is in quarantine and doing virtual learning.

Districtwide, there are 170 people in close-contact quarantine or positive-test isolation, down from 172 on Friday, according to figures posted on the district’s website. The number was 228 on Thursday.

Eighteen students at Taft now are in close-contact quarantine, and their class has moved to virtual learning. The school has no positive cases of COVID-19.

Enid High School remained the school with the most people affected.

The school has four of the eight people across the district in positive-test isolation. All at EHS are students.

Another 67 people, 66 of them students, are in close-contact quarantine and also are not in school.

Other schools with positive COVID-19 cases are Longfellow Middle School, one staff member; Waller Middle School, one student; and Monroe Elementary School, one student. In addition, one staff member at the Special Services Center is in positive-test isolation.

Waller has the third-most people affected, with 14 students in quarantine in addition to the one positive test. Next, is Coolidge Elementary School with nine students and two staff members in close-contact quarantine.

No other school has more than eight.

Chisholm Public Schools shows no one affected, according to numbers posted on the district website.

