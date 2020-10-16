Submissions open until Thursday for banners honoring veterans

Submissions are open for families to honor their veterans for the month of November.
Twenty-four pole banners featuring local veterans will be hung throughout downtown Enid for the entire month, as a new program created by Main Street Enid in honor of Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.
Pole banners can be purchased for $100 and are double-sided with the option to include one or two veterans on a single banner. The 3-by-2-foot, red, white and blue banner will include the name of the service person, their rank, their branch and era of service, along with a military photo. Enid photographer Dawn Muncy will help design the banners.
Applications must be submitted by Thursday due to the last-minute nature of the project, Main Street Executive Director Natalie Beurlot said.
The idea came to her after seeing the project done in other communities.
"It really stuck out to me, being that my husband is a Navy veteran," she said. "It's very important to me that we recognize and honor those who chose to serve and protect our country. Enid is full of wonderful veterans, and they deserve to be honored."
Banners will be presented to the family at the end of the month.
Main Street also has an option to donate $30 that will go directly to purchasing more poles next year.
More information can be found at www.mainstreetenid.org/veteranbanners. If anyone need assistance scanning a photo, set up a time to stop by the Main Street Enid office by emailing web@mainstreetenid.org.
