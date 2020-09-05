Strzinek named to head YWCA Enid

YWCA Enid Board of Directors has named Courtney Strzinek as its new executive director.
Strzinek will officially begin her tenure at YWCA on Tuesday. She replaces Carrie Sanders, who served as YWCA executive director since 2019, and prior to that was executive director of Loaves & Fishes for seven years. Sanders has accepted the job of CEO of Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.
Strzinek comes to YWCA with more than 10 years’ experience in behavioral health, foster care, marketing, sales, youth programing and case management. She was chosen after an extensive search.
“On behalf of the YWCA Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Courtney to the YWCA team,” Jarretta Huckins, chair of the YWCA Board, said. “We are thrilled to find a highly qualified professional with impressive experience and a Northwest Oklahoma background. We look forward to her furthering YWCA’s mission for women and girls in our community.”
Strzinek has been a part of the YWCA for nine years, including leading the marketing and youth departments, supervising the Crisis Center and serving two terms on the Board of Directors. Strzinek is involved in organizations such as Junior Welfare League of Enid, Gaslight Theatre and Leadership Greater Enid.
“I am humbly honored to be named as the next executive director of the YWCA, and look forward to working with the board and dedicated staff,” Strzinek said. “It is my intent to spread awareness of and continue expanding on the life-changing programs and services YWCA provides to our community. I am excited for the opportunity to evolve these programs and make a positive impact on those we serve. YWCA is one of our community’s greatest assets in which Enid can be very proud to support.”
YWCA will be hosting its annual meeting Sept. 15 in the Grand Ball Room at Stride Bank Center. Lunch will be served starting at 11:30 a.m., and the program starts at noon. Mike Fields, Garfield County district attorney, will be the guest speaker, and an announcement of the Gayle J. Mortenson Centennial Award will take place.
There is no cost to attend the annual meeting. Reservations for in-person lunch by Sept. 11 by calling (580) 234-7581. Virtual streaming of the meeting also is available.
More information can be found at https://www.ywcaenid.com or by calling (580) 234-7581.
