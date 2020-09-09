Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services recently updated its Disability Resource Guide.
According to an agency press release, the update "makes it easier for users to find more than 3,000 government agencies, community organizations and support groups for Oklahomans with disabilities."
The guide is located on the DRS website, at http://www.okdrs.gov/guide/home, and is dedicated to Jean H. Jones — the guide’s original author. The update improves navigation, making it easier to find a range of information from workshops to job training center locations. Visitors can also search topics including housing, guide dogs, various disability programs and more.
DRS Executive Director Melinda Fruendt said the resource guide is “a one-stop approach for finding critical information regarding all things related to disabilities.”
For questions or concerns, call (405) 951-3533 or email rmclemore@okdrs.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.