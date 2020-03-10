State Education Department asks travelers to self-quarantine

Enid Public Schools is working with county and state health officials to plan for a possible coronavirus outbreak.
In a news release sent to parents Tuesday, EPS said Oklahoma State Department of Education is asking families to self-quarantine after spring break if they visit China, South Korea, Italy, Iran, Japan or any other Level 2 or Level 3 country. Spring break is next week.
"There is nothing more important than the safety and health of our students and staff," the release reads. "We understand you — like others across the country — may have concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus. While there has been at least one case reported in Oklahoma, health officials have reassured the public there is no need for alarm. It is important, however, for our community and our district to focus on prevention and preparedness."
EPS will continue to work closely with county and state health officials to plan for a possible outbreak and to share the latest information about this illness with you. Currently, the CDC r
Centers for Disease Control and prevention recommends people wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available; avoid close contact with those who are sick; cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve; avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose; disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects; stay home when you are sick; and keep children at home when they are sick.
Students should be fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medication before returning to school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.