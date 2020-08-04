The Stamp Out Hunger virtual food drive, presented by Marathon Oil, raised $103,765 for Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
Earlier in the year, the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regional Food Bank has partnered with the NALC since 1992 for the annual food and fund drive. Typically held on the second Saturday of May, letter carriers collect food donations along their route. In addition, Regional Food Bank secures corporate donors each year to help provide plastic sacks for the donations.
To honor the 28 years of hard work of letter carriers, volunteers and sponsors, Regional Food Bank held a virtual food drive July 24-31.
The money raised will provide 415,060 meals, said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of Regional Food Bank.
Regional Food Bank and its network of partner agencies in central and western Oklahoma have been working safely provide food to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.