St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center recently relocated and doubled the size of its cancer center, opening the new location on Monday.
The cancer center was moved from the hospital’s second floor to the fifth floor of Parkview Medical Center, 330 S. 5th. The new location "allows St. Mary’s to continue its mission of providing high-level medical oncology services to the people of Northwest Oklahoma," according to a press release.
The new cancer center is approximately twice the size of the previous location, at nearly 7,000 square feet, which houses 13 infusion stations, a laboratory and four exam rooms in addition to reception, scheduling and administrative staff offices.
The redesigned space enables physicians, cancer center staff and patients to "interact within a comfortable, calming and open environment," according to the press release. Patient-centered amenities also have been added, including a resource center, cancer boutique with wigs, and light refreshments that are available during therapy.
“The relocation is part of St. Mary’s strategic vision to expand oncology services so more people who are experiencing cancer can receive care close to home,” said St. Mary’s CEO, Krista Roberts. “A great deal of planning and forethought, including suggestions from patients and families, went into this project,” says Roberts. “It’s wonderful to see it come to fruition.”
To help patients better enjoy the new space and amenities, St. Mary's Hospital Volunteers donated four new iPads and cases to the cancer center, to allow patients to watch movies, read ebooks or take video calls with loved ones during their treatments.
Lori Boyd, director of marketing for St. Mary's, said plans for the hospital's second floor, where the cancer center previously was housed, are yet to be released.
Parking for the cancer center is available on the west side of Parkview Medical Center. Patients will continue to receive calls to confirm appointments and remind them of the new location.
For more information on cancer services at St. Mary's, call (580) 249-5504 or visit stmarysregional.com.
