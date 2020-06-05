St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center has been named one of “America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care” by the Women’s Choice Award for 2020.
St. Mary’s is in the top 3% of 4,191 U.S. hospitals offering emergency care services, based on surveys used to choose recipients of the award, according to a press release provided by the hospital.
The award recognizes “excellence in emergency care” based on measures including time taken for diagnosis, medication and admission to the hospital.
“We have found that recommendations are an important consideration used by women in selecting a hospital for themselves and their family. By helping women know which hospitals in their area provide the best critical care, we are able to help them make better decisions, especially when it comes to emergency situations,” said Delia Passi, CEO and founder of the Women’s Choice Award. “Women make over 80% of healthcare decisions and want to be confident that they know which emergency departments in their communities will take care of their loved ones quickly and with the best possible care.”
“We are proud that St. Mary’s has been recognized as a leader in Emergency Services on a national level,” says Krista Roberts, CEO of St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. “I want to thank our emergency department’s medical, nursing and allied health professionals for their dedication in helping us achieve this recognition. I also want to thank the Women’s Choice Award for recognizing our team’s commitment to providing exceptional patient care.”
