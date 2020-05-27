The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has opened a special enrollment period (SEP) for people affected by COVID-19.
Normally, enrollment in Medicare services is limited to the annual enrollment period, which is open Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year, or in certain SEP qualifying events, such as turning 65 or leaving a job or union coverage.
The COVID-19 SEP opens enrollment specifically for qualifying people who live in areas affected by COVID-19, or those who rely on help making health care decisions from people who live in the affected areas.
Those who would otherwise qualify for Medicare and who lost their jobs or health coverage may qualify through the SEP to enroll in Medicare Part B medical insurance. Those who have Medicare Part A hospital insurance, and who also want to enroll in Part B also can enroll through the SEP.
SEP enrollment is available for four months after the COVID-19-related incident that affected the eligible individual, and only one election of Medicare services is allowed as part of the SEP, according to a CMS online post on May 26.
Applications can be made online at SSA.gov/medicare-partb-sep or by paper application by mail or fax. For instructions and more information, visit https://www.medicare.gov/blog/coronavirus-medicare-enrollment.
More information and assistance also is available by calling CMS at 1-800-MEDICARE or by visiting https://www.medicare.gov.
