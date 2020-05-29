Some federal stimulus payments issued on prepaid debit cards

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is warning people to be careful so they don't throw away their federal stimulus debit cards thinking they are junk mail.
The AG's office has received reports of people mistakenly discarding the stimulus debit cards that arrived in unmarked envelopes, according to a news release. U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service announced last week the agencies had begun sending out stimulus payments on prepaid Visa debit cards, instead of paper checks, to nearly 4 million people. Who gets a check and who gets a debit card is determined by the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, a part of the Treasury Department that works with the IRS to handle distribution of the payments.
Because the debit cards arrive in the mail in plain envelopes, some people have mistaken them for junk mail or fraudulent activity, according to the AG's office.
Hunter encourages people to open such correspondence and ensure they are not accidentally throwing away their stimulus payments.
“The prepaid debit cards are being sent from a company, not the IRS or Department of the Treasury, which is why they are in unmarked envelopes,” Hunter said. “Once the cards are activated, they function as normal debit cards. I encourage Oklahomans to carefully examine their mail. If individuals remain skeptical about the card they receive, visit the Economic Impact Payment Card website.”
The debit cards, loaded with the $1,200 stimulus payments, come in a plain envelope from "Money Network Cardholder Services," according to IRS.
One Enid couple nearly had the misfortune of losing their card, thinking it was just more junk mail.
Betty Tackett said her husband cut the card in two and threw it away. When they realized the mistake, they managed to retrieve the card and were able to use it to deposit the money into their account because the chip in the card had not been damaged.
People trying to discern if the card they receive is legitimate should review the Economic Impact Payment Card website by visiting https://www.eipcard.com/.
There is recourse for people who have thrown away their cards and couldn't recover them.
If a card is permanently lost, you can call customer service at (800) 240-8100 to report the loss. For cards with more than one name, only the primary cardholder (listed first on the card) must make the call. The card will be deactivated to prevent anyone from using it and a replacement card will be ordered. Fees may apply. People are asked to refer to the material in their welcome packet or see read the cardholder agreement at www.eipcard.com for more information.
Anyone who receives correspondence claiming to be their economic impact payment that conflicts with the information provided on the IRS site, such as requiring the recipient to submit banking information or personal records, Oklahomans should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit.
