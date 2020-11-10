Son Grace Music Ministries' Word Conference 2020 "Kingdom Legacy" will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at TCC, 13300 S. Western in Oklahoma City.
Son Grace Music Ministries is run by the Rev. John and Filese Hauser.
Saturday's event will feature speakers, a worship, fellowship, personal ministry and communion. There is no registration fee, but a love offering will be taken.
There is no child care, but children are welcome. A nursery will be available for the use by attendees.
For information, email info@son-grace.com or call (405) 626-0885 or (405) 664-6488.
