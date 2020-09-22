Sex offender registers with EPD

Enid Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offense who has moved to the area.
Daryl Brown is classified as an aggravated/habitual offender. When a sex offender with such a designation moves into a residence, EPD is required to notify residents of that neighborhood.
Brown was convicted of first-degree rape in February 2004 in Garfield County, according to EPD. He is not wanted for any crimes and has registered as a sex offender with Enid Police Department.
He is a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes. He is currently living at 2906 E. Eucalyptus, which is an approved address outlined in the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.
