Much of Oklahoma is at a risk for severe weather Wednesday, mainly during the late afternoon and evening.
"The most intense storms are expected across western Oklahoma and adjacent parts of north Texas," according to a hazardous weather statement released by National Weather Service. "Initially, the primary hazard will be very large hail up to the size of baseball and a low tornado risk."
The storms then are expected to merge into a line and produce damaging wind gusts, according to NWS.
The Enid area and much of the rest of Northwest Oklahoma are in a slight risk for severe weather, while other parts of western and southwest Oklahoma are in an enhanced risk, according to NWS.
The forecast for the Enid area Wednesday calls for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m., according to NWS. Wednesday night, the forecast calls for a continued 30% chance of showers and storms, between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe.
Highs are expected in the upper-70s, with lows in the 60s, according to NWS.
