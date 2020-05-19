School board approves contract extension for Floyd

Enid Public Schools Board of Education approved Monday night a contract extension for Superintendent Darrell Floyd.
The board voted for the extension, from July 1 to June 30, 2023, at an annual salary of $156,899.
In addition to his salary, Floyd's contract stipulates:
• The district will pay expenses incurred for out-of-district travel of more than 100 miles round trip, including airfare, gas, hotels, meals and rental car.
• He will receive a discretionary expense account of $500 a month for reasonable expenses related to his duties, including civic and community activities, social functions and participation in after-school functions.
• A telecommunications allowance of $150 per month for purchase of a mobile phone account.
• An automobile allowance of $650 a month.
Floyd has been EPS superintendent since 2014.
He came to Enid after serving 14 years as superintendent of Stephenville (Texas) schools. Before that, he was superintendent at Linden-Kildare Schools for three years.
Floyd earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech University, a master’s from the University of Texas-Permian Basin and a doctorate from Texas A&M-Commerce.
He replaced Shawn Hime, who became executive director for Oklahoma State School Boards Association in 2014.
