Sanders named to lead Cherokee Strip Regional Community Foundation

Carrie Sanders has been named new executive director of Cherokee Strip Community Foundation.
Sanders will begin her new position Sept. 16.
Sanders comes to CSCF from YWCA Enid, where she served as executive director for the past year. Prior to joining YWCA, she served as executive director at Loaves & Fishes of Northwest Oklahoma for seven years.
“My entire life, I’ve tried to give back and make the world a better place around me. I enjoy nonprofit work and moving over to the Community Foundation means I’ll be able to help many different nonprofits and missions," Sanders said. "I love everything about the Community Foundation. Being on the nonprofit side for so many years, I saw firsthand how funds at the CSCF play a role in the financial sustainability by creating an ongoing revenue stream for years to come. I’m happy to collaborate with donors to leave a legacy in our community."
Cherokee Strip Community Foundation helps donors get the most from their giving and connects them with community needs. CSCF has managed charitable funds for families, companies and nonprofit organizations since 2000. CSRHF's founding Executive Director Mary Stallings is retiring in September.
“The CSCF’s work in giving local students scholarships also excites me. I wouldn’t have been able reach my goal of higher education without scholarships, so I’m passionate about providing that access for other students,” Sanders said. “I admire the work that Mary Stallings has done for the last 20 years and I’m excited for the opportunity to continue the momentum of growing the CSCF where she left off.”
YWCA Enid has formed a search committee for its next executive director.
“We are extremely grateful for Carrie’s leadership over this last year and are sad to lose her,” said Jarretta Huckins, chair of the YWCA Enid’s Board of Directors. “Under her leadership we have strengthened our program compliance, which has set us on a good footing as we start our second century of serving the Enid community.”
YWCA Enid is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The major program provides emergency crisis-intervention services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
For 100 years YWCA Enid has provided help and hope in the community and will continue to provide a safe place for women and girls, build strong women leaders, and advocate for women’s rights and civil rights., Huckins said.
