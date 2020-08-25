Capts. David and Amanda Brittle, the newest corps officers for Salvation Army Enid, have spent about two months on the job and wants the community to know who they serve and how they serve them.
They have been married 22 years and have three children. David said he has been in the Salvation Army his entire life. His parents served and he was called back to service after working for an armored car company for 14 years before he felt he was "being called to this ministry."
"The Lord had different plans," he said. "I don't make a quarter of the salary I did but am happier than I’ve ever been."
Amanda was working as a vice president of corporate communications in Little Rock, Ark., when they answered the call to the ministry.
"We just feel like this was a calling," David said. "We went to Atalanta for two years for our training."
The couple has served in Sand Springs and Chickasha before coming to Enid two months ago.
"When you see a couple like David and Amanda, they are both ordained ministers," said Cindy Fuller, public information officer for Salvation Army's Arkansas and Oklahoma Division.. "That’s something you don’t see in any organization."
"The Salvation Army was founded as a Christian movement," David said. "We do have church services on Sunday, live and in person."
In addition to its church services, Salvation Army of Enid helps those in need of assistance. Whether the need be financial, addiction-related or the result of a crisis, the organization often has an avenue to serve those in Garfield, Grant and Major counties.
"We also have our homeless shelter, we also have drug and rehabilitation programs where we try to help individuals get off any addiction," David said. "We try to help homelessness, and we think it goes hand in hand with sobriety."
The programs serves any type of addiction and involves staying at the Salvation Army to enhance the chance for success.
Last year, 3,549 people were served at Salvation Army of Enid. There were 38,887 total meals served; 12,189 total volunteer hours served; 890 food boxes provided; 6,831 nights of shelter provided; 2,326 items of clothing provided; 3,280 Christmas gifts provided; and 124 days of camp experienced.
David said Salvation Army is serving public meals each day at 6 p.m., with no questions asked.
"We don’t check IDs or anything," he said. "It’s for whoever needs something to eat."
With hundreds of meals served this year already, he said the impact from the coronavirus pandemic could increase the number by much more.
"We’re probably going to see some of these numbers double, if not triple," he said. "The number of meals we serve are going to go way up. We are serving dinners regularly."
He said donations of clothing, furniture and furnishings, kitchen appliances and other knick-knacks always are needed at the Salvation Army Family Store, 518 N. Independence.
"One hundred percent of what we make in that store goes back into our programs," he said. "It stays in this community, to help this community."
David said the donations to the store also are used to help families who may have lost things to a fire in their home.
"People don’t know what we do. They see a thrift store and think we’re just making all this money," David said. "If anybody has any donations they want us to pick up or drop iff during business hours, it helps our ministry."
In addition, Davis said Salvation Army has been helping people find work by assisting with resume writing and helping facilitate obtaining IDs.
Salvation Army also helps families and maintains a four-unit family housing complex.
"Every one who comes to the Salvation Army is treated on a case-by-case basis," explained Fuller "One thing people don’t realize is the Salvation Army serves Garfield, Grant and Major counties.
"People that live in those areas are eligible for the services provided by The Salvation Army," she said. "We do social services here, have a social serves clerk, help with utility assistance, provide emergency food boxes, clothing vouchers."
Those needing help or wanting to make a donation to the Family Store and need to schedule a pick up can do so by calling Salvation Army's office at (580) 237 1910. Those wanting to mail a donation can send them to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 708, Enid, OK 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.