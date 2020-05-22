Ringwood man injured in Friday morning crash

A Ringwood man was injured Friday in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 412, according to an Enid Police Department report.
Aaron L. Province, 47, was transported from the scene of the 10:06 a.m. crash in the 5500 block of West U.S. 412 by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, according to an EPD collision report. Province was eastbound on U.S. 412 in a 2006 Nissan Frontier when he struck the vehicle in front of his.
Province's vehicle left the road following the collision and struck a fire hydrant, which broke off at the base, according to the report. Witnesses said Province had been swerving all over the road and did not appear to slow prior to the collision.
When contact was made with Province it appeared he was having a medical issue, according to the report.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck, Cord R. Wright, 29, was not injured
