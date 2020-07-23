A Ringwood Public Schools team placed first nationally along with other Ringwood chapter members of Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) who earned gold medals at a national competition this month.
Participants in the National Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Event competition, held during a virtual leadership conference held from July 7-9, included:
• National winners and gold medal – Mackenzie Shamburg and Carli Wedel, FCCLA Chapter Website category.
• Fifth place and gold medal, Ema Martinez and Virginia Meister – Focus on Children category.
• Sixth place and gold medal, Cadence Wilson – Promote and Publicize FCCLA category.
• Sixth place and gold medal, Hayden Baker and Cooper Haddock – Professional Presentation category.
• 14th place and gold medal, Alondra Salas – Focus on Children category.
The conference was scheduled to be held in Washington, D.C., but due to COVID-19, the conference was modified into a virtual experience.
The STAR Event presentations were recorded and submitted for evaluators to review.
FCCLA is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year since its founding on June 11, 1945. FCCLA was named Future Homemakers of America during that time, a name change was made in 1999 to better fit the needs of its members in today’s society.
For information about the organization, contact the adviser of Ringwood FCCLA, Beth Seifried, at bseifried@ringwood.k12.ok.us.
