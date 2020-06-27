The soon-to-retire dean of Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Woodward was recently named professor emeritus and dean emeritus.
History professor Deena Fisher, dean of the Woodward campus, received the titles at June 8 Woodward Chamber of Commerce meeting.
State Rep. Carl Newton awarded Fisher with the appointment, which was approved by the university board of regents upon recommendation from NWOSU President Janet Cunningham.
“I’m deeply appreciative of this honor,” Fisher said. “Northwestern Oklahoma State University has been my home for the past 24 years. The emeritus status makes it my home for life.”
Northwestern Foundation and Alumni Association staff will host a reception for Fisher and other retirees this fall semester.
She holds a doctorate in higher education administration from Oklahoma State University and master’s degrees in social science education as well as school counseling from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
She has served on the executive board of directors for Leadership Oklahoma, currently serves on the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits and is president of the board to Oklahoma Historical Society. In addition, she serves as a board member on both Oklahoma African American Educators’ Hall of Fame and Oklahoma Educators’ Hall of Fame. She is an OKCEO Program Outreach Consultant Champion for Potts Foundation in Northwest Oklahoma.
In 2009, Fisher was recognized as the Woodward Citizen of the Year. As an active member of Rotary International, she serves as past president of her club and current district governor nominee. She has been an active member of Delta Kappa Gamma Psi Chapter for 25 years and P.E.O for 10 years.
