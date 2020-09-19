American Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help handle a surge in demand, brought on by hurricanes, wildfires, local disasters and the demands of operating during COVID-19.
Johnnie Munn, American Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma regional disaster program manager, spoke with media outlets by Zoom on Thursday, in hopes of drumming up volunteer support.
Responding to local disasters while also providing support to areas in Texas and Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura has taken a toll on Red Cross supplies and personnel.
"We still have things going on at home we could use more help with," Munn said. "We're always needing volunteers. The day-to-day needs don't stop."
And, all of those needs are complicated by operating within the safety restrictions of the pandemic.
"COVID-19 has played a huge part in this," Munn said, "and we've had to write the playbook as we go along."
American Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma currently is providing 40 volunteers, on two-week rotating deployments, to Texas and Louisiana.
Harry Hammonds, of Enid, returned this week from one of those deployments, assessing damage to homes in communities hit by the hurricane.
Hammonds has been volunteering with the Red Cross for about six years, filling his retirement time by helping others in need.
"I've always liked doing things for people," Hammonds said. "I have always been involved in church activities and mission trips — I just like helping serve the public and help people out."
Hammonds was introduced to disaster assistance when he went with Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) to provide humanitarian aid after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the Joplin, Mo., tornado in 2011.
When he signed up with the Red Cross, Hammonds started driving the emergency response vehicle, helping feed and shelter those in need after disasters. Hurricane Laura now is his eighth post-hurricane response, with each deployment being about two weeks.
Hammonds said he has enjoyed the sense of purpose, the camaraderie among Red Cross responders and the chance to travel the country helping others in need.
"I've gotten to see some places I've never seen before, and traveled places I probably wouldn't have seen, and you make friends wherever you go," Hammonds said. "I always seem to run into one or two people I've worked with before."
On his most recent deployment, Hammonds assessed home damage in Orange and Jasper counties, in Texas, and in several small communities in western Louisiana. The damage was far more severe, he said, in Louisiana, which bore the brunt of Laura.
"In Texas you'd see anything from not affected to major damage or destroyed," he said, "but in Louisiana, most of the houses we saw had major damage or were destroyed."
He said the hardest part of deploying to a disaster area is seeing the human toll.
"A lot of people have lost everything, and it's just really hard to see that," Hammonds said. "We go in to give them as much comfort as we can, but when a person has lost everything, it is hard to see."
But, he said, it's all worth it to help others, and to see the gratitude on their faces for a hot meal, or a warm bed for the night.
"The gratitude the people have for us coming and helping them out, and doing what we can for them," is most rewarding, Hammonds said. "They're so appreciative of what people do for them — most of the time I get back a lot more than I give to them, because they are so thankful and respectful."
Hammonds said he hopes others will sign on to help, by volunteering with the Red Cross.
"We have a slim crew here, but we have a good crew," he said, "and we have a lot of fun."
While there are opportunities to deploy around the country for disaster response, you don't have to commit weeks at a time in order to contribute.
Munn said volunteers are especially needed right now at the local level, even if only for a few hours a month.
"We'll take as much or as little time as you can provide us," Munn said. "We try to be as adaptable as possible."
For more information on volunteering with the American Red Cross, visit https://www.redcross.org.
