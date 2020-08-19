Recall organizers upset by city commission vote

The Enid group seeking to recall Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell said its members are “disappointed and perplexed” by the city commission’s decision to table the vote for a recall election Tuesday.
Enid Freedom Fighters, who collected 204 signatures for the petition to recall Ezzell, said in a press release late Tuesday night that Enid City Commission showed “indifference to and ignorance of” the city charter’s recall process.
In their release, Freedom Fighters defended their right to petition a recall, but did not make it clear if they would seek recalls of the rest of the city commissioners.
“The grandstanding by the commissioners to rally a defense of Ezzell was a slap in the face to the residents of Ward 3 that signed the petition for his recall,” the release stated. “We look forward to working in each of Enid’s wards as we restore our local government to we the people of Enid.”
“We are dedicated to ensuring our elected officials uphold the laws of Enid as they are written in our charter, and that they oblige to submit themselves as well,” the press release stated.
City commissioners voted unanimously to table the decision until the next meeting after Ezzell’s Sept. 8 court hearing protesting the recall petition’s sufficiency. City Clerk Alissa Lack verified 87 signatures were sufficient and 69 were not. Taylor Venus is listed in the filing as counsel for the proponents of the petition.
Commissioners now will vote on a date at their Sept. 15 regular meeting. They had two date options, though Wednesday was the deadline for the city to notify the Garfield County Election Board of a Nov. 3 ballot item.
The tabling leaves the other date, Feb. 9, 2021, as the only possible valid election if an assigned judge affirms the city clerk’s sufficiency. Feb. 9 is the same day an election will take place for Ezzell’s successor. His term expires in May 2021.
Lahman, who prepared the meeting’s agenda prior to Ezzell’s filing, said there is nothing in the city charter that said the commission couldn’t have tabled the vote.
Enid’s city charter, written in 1909, provides that the city is to hold a recall election no sooner than 30 days from the clerk’s certification, and no later than 40 days. However, the Oklahoma Supreme Court determined that state statutes that restrict when the people can call elections are a matter of statewide concern and take precedence over the charter, invalidating the time frame and allowing for the November and February elections, the only valid statewide election dates left.
There is no mention in the city charter of tabling a city commission’s election date vote.
Prior to the vote, motioned by Ward 4 Commissioner Jonathan Waddell, commissioners and Mayor George Pankonin proceeded to tell audience members they were voting to respect Ezzell’s due process. Some, including Ward 2’s Derwin Norwood, took to defending Ezzell’s behavior.
“You all don’t get an opportunity to see the talent level, how instrumental he is in the decision-making when it comes to business for the city of Enid,” Norwood said. “Yes, there were some mistakes made, even by (Ezzell) himself, but as Christian brothers and sisters, you have to be willing to forgive.”
Ezzell drew criticism for an email to fellow commissioners and city officials pushing for a proposed citywide COVID-19 mandate system and criticizing the public comments Enid’s police chief made. The Freedom Fighters said they formed after the July 15 meeting when commissioners voted down a previous mask mandate proposal.
“Unfortunately, what some of you were exposed to was some of the discourse that goes on behind closed doors,” Waddell said. “I don’t say that to exonerate him for his behavior, but I can look at it from a view of grace.”
Ward 1 Commissioner Jerry Allen took issue with how the recall and other city issues related to COVID-19 were dominating regular city meeting business.
“We have been putting off doing a lot of very important city business … like Kaw Lake or Suddenlink,” Allen said. “When we have these kinds of meetings, we don’t get to address those kinds of issues.”
