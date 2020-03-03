Rear-end collision results in flooded intersection

A rear-end collision Monday evening sent a car crashing into a fire hydrant at Willow and Woodlands, flooding the intersection.
The crash occurred at 4:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Willow, according to an Enid Police Department collision report.
Conner A. Cronister, 18, of Enid, was eastbound on Willow in a 2005 Chevy Suburban and told police he looked to the right because something "caught his eye," according to the report. Cronister said he looked back and a 2017 Infinity QX30 was stopped in front of him. He said his vehicle struck the Infinity.
A witness told police she was westbound on Willow and saw the Infinity signaling to turn north onto Woodlands, according to the report. The witness said the Suburban did not attempt to slow down as it collided with the back of the Infinity.
The driver of the Infinity, Michelle L. Zaloudek, 55, of Enid, said she was stopped on Willow facing east and signaling to turn north onto Woodlands, according to the report. Zaloudek said she could see the Suburban approaching "very fast" behind her and was struck before she could safely get out of its way.
The collision forced the Infinity over the northwest corner on the intersection and over a fire hydrant, according to the report. The vehicle came to rest on top of the hydrant.
Cronister suffered an injury to his left wrist and hand but refused treatment at the scene, according to the report. Zaloudek suffered non-life-threatening injuries to her head and was transported from the scene by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center.
Cronister was cited for failure to devote full time and attention to driving.
