Local and state residents and leaders reacted Friday to the news that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19.
Here are some of their comments:
• Maggie Jackson, Oklahoma State Health Department regional director of community engagement and health planning: “The Garfield County Health Department wishes the president and first lady a speedy and full recovery.
“We imagine that it is a challenging time to remain at home. In our community, we know that the responsibility to quarantine has been a sacrifice for many families and businesses. Thank you to all who are helping us limit the spread of COVID-19. We continue to encourage our friends and neighbors to practice the three W's: wear a mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.”
• Joe Highberger, reader: “Just like everyone else that has come down with the China virus, I hope and pray that the president and first lady have a speedy recovery.”
• Ashley Bradley, reader: “Praying for a quick recovery for him and the first lady.”
• Kristi Rice Balden, reader: “I like presidents who don’t catch hoaxes.”
• Ginger Goodwin Engler, reader: “So much hate, where is the compassion.”
• Justin Winbolt, reader: “I hope he and the first lady receive the same compassion they have shown others.”
• Angel Justice, reader: “Total chess move on Trump's part! Brilliant man! Trump 2020! The next 30 days will be historic! TOGETHER = To Get Her! Epic!”
• Keith Gaddie, OU Presidential Professor of Journalism and Architecture: “I hope they recover and I hope there’s not a lot of suffering with this illness as they recover. … Everybody deserves to have a compassionate response to dealing with an illness, especially something like this.
“This is disruptive, this will disrupt his campaign and disrupts the process of government; the possibility of broad-based exposure at the highest level of government — mainly older people who are at an increased risk — is troubling.
“We’ve not been given the impression — through behaviors and public statements — that this executive or people around him have been careful about their conduct or considerate to the impact of exposure on others, which is one reason why I think you’re not getting a widely sympathetic reaction to their situation.”
• Gov. Kevin Stitt, via Twitter: “Sarah and I join with the millions of Oklahomans and Americans who are praying for the quick and full recovery of @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS and everyone else battling COVID-19.”
• Republican Sen. James Lankford, now in quarantine after meeting with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, this week, via Twitter: “Cindy and I are praying for a speedy recovery for you and the @FLOTUS.”
