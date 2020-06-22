A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded in Grant County on Monday afternoon.
The quake, centered 5.7 miles east-southeast of Jefferson, or 23.6 miles north-northeast of Enid, was recorded at 2:57 p.m., according to U.S. Geological Survey.
It was measured at a depth of about 3.1 miles.
That temblor was followed by a magnitude 3.7 quake that struck in Kay County at 4:47 p.m. It originally was reported as a magnitude 3.4, but was upgraded to 4.0, then downgraded to 3.7.
The second quake was centered 5.3 miles west-southwest of Braman, according to USGS, at a depth of about 3.1 miles.
