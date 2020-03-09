Exhibitors, families and community supporters turned out Monday evening for awards presentations and the premium sale auction to close out the 86th annual Northwest District Junior Livestock Show at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
Show superintendent Jennifer Kisling said turnout, in exhibitors and livestock entries, was on par with previous years.
More than 2,400 animals were exhibited during the show, by 840 exhibitors from 40 schools and nine counties. Monday evening’s event saw the sale of 98 animals.
The premium sale earned exhibitors $166,900, Kisling said. That is up from $151,646 last year and $137,150 in 2018.
“The buyers have proven once again that they support our area youth and validate that what these kids do inside and outside the show ring matters,” Kisling said.
Overall, Kisling said this year’s show was “tremendous.”
“It’s our 86th year, and it’s full of memories for families, both ones they are making this year, and ones from past years,” Kisling said. “It’s just been a tremendous family event for decades. There’s nothing like the livestock show life. It’s the best.”
Jon Blankenship, president and CEO of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, said the livestock show is an annual boon for the local economy.
“It’s a huge draw,” Blankenship said. “We have more than 2,500 visitors here in Enid for four or five days each year. It’s a big economic boost for the economy during that four-to-five-day period.”
The top eight placing exhibitors represented at Monday night’s sale were: Colby Kokojan, Drummond FFA, grand champion steer; Gunner Sharp, Garber FFA, grand champion lamb; Paige Day, Mulhall-Orlando FFA, grand champion barrow; Trenton Morton, Newkirk 4-H, grand champion goat; Sydney Johnson, Mulhall-Orlando FFA, supreme champion heifer; Cade Charmasson, Hennessey 4-H, supreme champion ewe; Anna Franke, Covington-Douglas 4-H, supreme champion gilt; and Avery Boyer, Garber FFA, supreme champion doe.
For some of Monday’s top-placing exhibitors, Monday night’s outcome represented the culmination of years of preparation, work and competition.
Day, a junior at Mulhall-Orlando High School, said she’s been showing at NWDJLS since she was 9 years old, and she’s enjoyed all the experiences of showing animals.
“I’ve made a lot of really great friendships,” she said, “and, of course, I love my animals, and I’ve had a lot of fun over the years at the show.”
This year was her first time to take home a grand championship.
“It means a lot to me to have a grand championship here for the first time,” she said. “I’ve shown here since I started, and I’ve gotten close a few times before, so to close that and finally get a grand championship means a lot.”
Sharp, a junior at Garber High School, said he’s been showing animals since he was 3 or 4 years old. This was the first time he won a grand champion ranking at NWDJLS.
“It means a lot to me,” Sharp said after his lamb sold at auction. “It feels really good. I’ve been coming here since I was 9, so it feels really great.”
But, while it was exciting to win a grand championship, Sharp said the real rewards from showing animals come outside the show ring.
“It’s about the experiences, and all the dedication and hard work it takes to reach this outcome,” Sharp said. “Even if you don’t win, it’s about the life experiences you get, and all the life lessons.”
