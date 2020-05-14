Pond Creek man charged in connection to 2019 assault

A 19-year-old Pond Creek man was charged last month with three felonies related to a sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl last year.
Connor Jacob North was charged April 30 with felony counts of rape by instrumentation, indecent exposure and sexual battery related to an incident on May 17, 2019.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, on April 28, 2020, Pond Creek Police Department Officer Matthew Hankins contact Grant County Sheriff's Office about the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl by an adult man.
On April 28, GCSO investigator Deputy Stephen Beall interviewed the victim. She said on May 17, 2019, she was sexually assaulted by North, who was 18 at the time.
The girl said she was driving North in her vehicle to Pond Creek from Medford when North grabbed her and tried to kiss her, according to the affidavit. She said she told North to quit and he grabbed her shirt, pulled it down and exposed her breast. She said North grabbed her breast and bit it.
She said North penetrated her with his fingers, despite her objections, according to the affidavit. She said North exposed himself and forced her to fondle his genitals.
The girl provided Beall with photographs of bruises where North had bitten her, according to the affidavit.
Beall also interviewed North on April 28 about the incident the year before.
North admitted to sexually assaulting the girl last year while riding with her in her car, according to the affidavit. North told Beall the girl told him to quit.
"She said to stop and I just kept going," North is quoted as saying in the affidavit. North admitted to exposing the girl's breast and biting it, as well as touching her genitals.
North said he molested the girl from a quarter mile south of Medford to Pond Creek, according to the affidavit. North told Beall, "I felt like she just said stop enough times I think."
North provided a written statement, according to the affidavit. "I did something so horrible I will never forgive myself ... for taking advantage of that girl."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.