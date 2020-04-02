A Ponca City man died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Grant County.
Randy Lee Byrum, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene of whole body injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 10:34 a.m. on U.S. 81 about 3 miles north of Pond Creek.
According to the report, Byrum was driving a 2013 Chevrolet pickup when he crossed the centerline and hit the over-sized load trailer being hauled by Werner Schalk Smit, 22, of Toronto, S.D., who was driving a 2019 International semi.
Byrum's condition at the time of the accident is under investigation, according to the report, while Smit's condition was listed as "apparently normal." Both men were wearing seat belts. Byrum was pinned for about three hours.
