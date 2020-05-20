Police respond to report of drone illegally entering Vance airspace

An illegally operated drone was reported Wednesday by Vance Air Force Base to Enid Police Department and shut down flight operations as law enforcement officers searched for the operator.
EPD's Lt. Eric Holtzclaw said the 2 p.m. call reported a drone operating in the flight path of training pilots north of Enid.
"Enid Police Department received a call a 2 p.m. from Vance Air Force Base officials concerning a drone flying in the area of Chisholm High School and Golden Oaks Senior Living within the flight path of Vance Air Force Base aircraft," Holtzclaw said. "The drone was spotted about 1,500 feet in the air, well above the the legal altitude for small, unmanned drones."
He said officers from the department, as well as deputies from Garfield County Sheriff's Office, were sent to the area but no one was found operating a drone.
"The base stopped flying operations temporarily due to the drone being in the air," Holtzclaw said. "It could be very dangerous to the pilots, aircraft and to the people on the ground."
He said Federal Aviation Administration rules require drones to fly no more than 400 feet above ground level. There also are rules for operating drones near airports and military bases.
The FAA encourages the public to report unauthorized drone operations to local law enforcement or to the local flight standards district office for Oklahoma at (405) 951-4200.
