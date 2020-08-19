Police receive little cooperation in possible shooting investigation

Enid Police Department has received little to no cooperation in an investigation of a possible shooting at an Enid bar early Saturday morning.
Capt. Tim Jacobi said officers responded to a 1:51 a.m. Saturday call reporting a possible shooting at Boondocks Tavern, 302 W. Maple.
He said when officers arrived at the scene, there was a large amount of people in the parking lot around some type of disturbance.
Officers found a 29-year-old man bleeding from a cut to his head and with an injury to his right shoulder, the captain said. Life EMS responded to the scene, began treating the man and transported him to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Officers were told at the scene there was a possible gunshot victim and the man transported to the hospital was possibly the shooter, Jacobi said. Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle of the 29-year-old man and found more than 80 grams of marijuana and a spent 9 mm shell casing.
Jacobi said officers learned there had been an argument inside the bar between the man and a 37-year-old man. The argument went into the parking lot and became a physical altercation.
Jacobi said it was alleged the 29-year-old pulled a gun from his car and shot the 37-year-old man. He also said during the fight in parking lot, someone may have struck the 29-year-old in the head with a piece of asphalt or concrete. Jacobi said a 23-year-old woman who tried to break up the fight was kicked in the face and suffered minor injuries.
Officers found the 37-year-old man at another location and observed an injury to his arm, Jacobi said. However, the man refused to show officers his injury, denied medical treatment and refused to cooperate with the investigation any further. The 29-year-old man was uncooperative at the scene and has since refused to cooperate with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident, video or photographs of the incident are asked to contact Enid Police Department.
Those with information about this or any crime can submit a tip anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, going to the website at https://www.enid.org/services/police or texting 847411, typing EPDTIP and then a message in the text box or using the app Enid PD.
Tipsters will not be required to testify nor identified. Those with information leading to an arrest or prosecution of a crime could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
