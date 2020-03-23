Police investigating early Monday shooting

Police are investigating the shooting of 25-year-old man early Monday morning.
At 12:20 a.m., Enid Police Department officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 4100 block of Harper's Ferry.
"They located a male victim, age 25, with a non-incapacitating gunshot wound to the lower torso," Capt. Tim Jacobi said. "The victim told officers that he was shot during an interaction with a suspect near the front door of the residence."
The shooter fled the scene and has not been located, Jacobi said. He said no suspect description is available at this time.
The victim was transported by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center where he was treated and later released.
"No further information is available for release at this time," Jacobi said.
Anyone with information can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, www.enid.org/departments/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
