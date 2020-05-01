Police arrest man in connection to recent burglaries

Enid Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with at least two recent burglaries.
Sgt. Nick John said Friday morning a search warrant was served at Holiday Motel, 2712 Rock Island, in reference to burglaries at 81 Storage, 1817 S. Van Buren, and Cherokee Land & Cattle Co., 112 E. Cherokee.
"Det. James Buck prepared a search warrant after receiving numerous tips on the Dodge Journey featured in a recent Crime Stoppers," John said. "During the service of the search warrant, detectives found numerous items inside the room."
John said Christopher Paul Bailey, who was inside the room, was taken to the station for an interview.
"During the interview, he admitted to breaking into Cherokee Land & Cattle Co," John said. "He also admitted to break-ins at the storage units at 81 Storage."
Bailey was arrested on two complaints of second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
"At this time, the case is still under investigation," John said. "Detectives are going through items from the motel to determine if they were stolen."
