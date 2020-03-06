Phillips University Inc. is offering a merit-based seminary scholarship program for full-time, first-year seminarians who are pursuing a master's of divinity degree, are committed to pastoral ministry and will attend one of several Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)-affiliated seminaries or foundation homes.
Those seminaries or foundation homes are: Brite Divinity School, Fort Worth; Christian Theological Seminary, Indianapolis; Disciples Divinity House at Vanderbilt, Nashville; Disciples Divinity House of the University of Chicago; Claremont School of Theology, Claremont, Calif.; ILIFF School of Theology, Denver; Pacific School of Religion, Berkeley, Calif.; San Francisco Theological Seminary, San Anselmo, Calif.; Seattle University School of Theology and Ministry, Seattle; Lexington Theological Seminary, Lexington, Ky.; and Phillips Theological Seminary , Tulsa.
The purpose of the program is to perpetuate the mission and legacy of Phillips University by helping educate people who will be future ministers of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
“For nearly 100 years, Phillips University played an important role in the foundation and education of Christian ministers,” said Kelly Coker, vice president. “Because of the Phillips University Seminary Scholarship Program, PU is able to continue to influence the lives of not only the clergy of tomorrow, but also the lives of the countless people they will touch through their future ministries. We feel blessed to be able to help these remarkable Divinity scholars in their theological quests while attending these amazing institutions.”
For more information about the seminary scholarship program, contact Tamela Harsha, scholarship administrator, at (580) 237-4433 or email scholarships@phillips.edu. Applications can be accessed online at www.phillips.edu/seminary-application. The application deadline is April 30.
